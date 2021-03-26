UrduPoint.com
Over 644,660 Children To Be Administer Anti-polio Drops

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Over 644,660 children to be administer anti-polio drops

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day anti polio campaign would begin in the district from March 29 and over 644,660 children up to five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine.

While talking to APP here on Friday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) district health authority Kasur Dr.

Iqbal Javed said that 1586 teams were constituted to administer drops,while 3444 polio workers,District Health Officers (DHOs), deputy DHOs,zonal supervisors,area incharges,rural health centers and basic health units would participate in campaign.He added that he would monitor the campaign by himself and corona SOPs would be strictly followed."No stone will be left unturned to make the campaign a success", he said.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

More Stories From Pakistan

