Over 644,660 children to get anti-polio drops

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign would begin in the district from March 29 with the target to vaccinate over 644,660 children up to five years age.

While talking to APP here on Friday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) district health authority Kasur ,Dr. Iqbal Javed said that 1586 teams were constituted to administer the vaccine.

As many as 3444 polio workers, district health officers (DHOs), deputy DHOs, zonal supervisors, area incharge, would work for the campaign. Vaccine would be provided at all rural health centers and basic health units,it was learnt.

CEO said that he would monitor the campaign, and ensure strict compliance with regards to coronavirus SOPs.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease.