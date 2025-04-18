Open Menu

Over 6.4m Kids To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Over 6.4m kids to be vaccinated against polio in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Over 31,000 teams of Health Department would move from door to door from Apr 21 across eleven districts of south Punjab with a plan to cover over 6.4 million children below the age of five years to boost resistance in their bodies against the crippling disease of polio.

This was stated by officials in a meeting they had attended via the video link with special secretary health and population South Punjab Shahbaz Hussain in the chair.

Director General, Health Services South Punjab, Dr. Syed Ali Mehdi, and CEOs of district health authorities were also in attendance.

The meeting discussed in threadbare the arrangements for the national polio immunization campaign beginning from Apr 21, 2025 besides the vaccines administered against other diseases and performance of vaccinators.

Shahbaz Hussain commended the performance of vaccinators of DG Khan and Rajanpur districts and advised rest of the districts to improve.

“Children are our future and no negligence in their vaccination would be tolerated,” he said.

He ordered CEOs to minutely monitor the performance of vaccinators and officials and vaccinators found negligent should face departmental action.

He said, no child should be missed during the anti-polio drive and border areas of Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan should be focused specifically.

He said that in addition to fixed and mobile teams, deployment of vaccinators should also be ensured at important passages. He said, provincial secretary health and population Nadia Saqib wants the execution of immunization campaign with the spirit to make Punjab including south Punjab polio-free. He also appealed the parents to cooperate with the vaccinators and get their children immunized against polio.

