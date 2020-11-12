UrduPoint.com
Over 6.5mln Families To Get Health Cards Facilities In KP

Over 6.5mln families to get health cards facilities in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), over six point five million families will get free healthcare service Under Sehat Insaf Programme.

Director Sehat Insaf Card Programme Dr. Riaz Tanoli talking to Radio Pakistan said that about two hundred and fifty public and private sector hospitals of the province would be brought in the panel of Sehat Insaf Cardsystem.

He said that this project would prove to be a milestone in ensuring the provision of free and quality health care facilities to the entire population of the province adding that project is a complete package of social protection which, besides ensuring free treatment facilities to the masses, would help reduce poverty and improve living standard of common man.

