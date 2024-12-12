Open Menu

Over 66-kanal State Land Vacated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:01 PM

The tehsil administration Samundri got vacated 66 kanals and 9 marlas of state land, here on Thursday

According to official sources, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Usman Ali with Assistant Commissioner Samundri held a grand operation in Chak No.

465 on Samundri road and retrieved 66 kanals and 9 marlas state land. The official price of the land is Rs 58 million per acre while in open market its price is about Rs 250 million.

The occupation of the land was handed over to the revenue department.

