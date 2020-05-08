Over 660 shopkeepers, vendors fined for profiteering in Karachi

The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department fined over 660 shopkeepers for overcharging masses, for not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bureau of Supply and prices Department fined over 660 shopkeepers for overcharging masses, for not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department Dr. Khatu Mal on Friday in a statement said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates challaned over 660 shopkeepers, vendors and imposed fines of around Rs. 11,00,000/-.

He said that around 3800 groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers and chicken and meat sellers and other edible items across the province were checked.

Khatu Mal said that in Karachi Division alone, as many as 102 profiteers were challaned and fine with over Rs.

460,000/- while 23 profiteers were fined in Hyderabad with about Rs. 90,000/-. As many as 150 profiteers were fined with Rs. 160,000/- in Ghotki while 490 profiteers from other districts of the province were challaned with imposition of fines of Rs. 387,000/-.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that around 9000 profiteers have been fined with over Rs. 11.3 million since the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the strict actions will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that complaint cell established under the department remain active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens can contact the complaint center at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com.