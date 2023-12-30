Open Menu

Over 6600 Policemen To Be Deployed On Eve Of New Year Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2023 | 08:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Police have finalised security arrangements on the eve of New Year's night, informed a police spokesman here on Saturday.

More than 6,600 officers and jawans of Rawalpindi Police will be deployed whereas 263 traffic police officers will also be on duty to maintain the flow of traffic.

Rawalpindi police have also made special plans for tourists in Murree. Over, 350 officers will perform duties for the convenience and protection of tourists in Murree. As many as 57 special pickets will be established across the city to prevent vandalism and aerial firing.

On the other hand, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has set up a special squad to check one-wheeling. Strict action will be taken against underage drivers also.

The main reason for traffic accidents is the carelessness and negligence of the parents because most of the young drivers leave the house without informing their parents with cars or motorcycles and indulge in speeding, reckless driving and wheeling which leads to fatal road accidents, he added.

