Over 6700 Personnel To Perform Security Duty For By-elections In Lodhran, Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Exactly 6707 police personnel would provide security cover to people during July 17 bye elections in a provincial assembly constituency in Multan and two constituencies in Lodhran

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Exactly 6707 police personnel would provide security cover to people during July 17 bye elections in a provincial assembly constituency in Multan and two Constituencies in Lodhran.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja said on Wednesday that a security plan has been finalized for PP-217 constituency in Multan where 2363 police personnel would perform security duty on July 17 polling day.

Another 4344 police officials would be deployed for bye elections in PP-224 and PP-228 in Lodhran, he added.

Lady police staff would also be deployed at polling stations while reserves and elite force teams would remain active for duty when needed.

Raja said that peaceful bye polls in Multan police region was a challenge but pledged that rule of law would be maintained at all cost.

He warned that those found involved in disrupting peace or causing violence, chaos would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that displaying weapons and aerial firing were banned under section 144 of Cr.P.C.

