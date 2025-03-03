Over 67,000 deserving families to receive financial aid

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir said that under the Nigehban Ramzan Package

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir said that under the Nigehban Ramzan Package,

a total of 67,630 deserving families across the district would receive Rs. 10,000 each

as financial assistance.

According to the DC, the distribution was as followed as 23,864 families in Tehsil Lodhran, 20,931 families in Tehsil Kahror Pacca and 22,835 families in Tehsil Dunyapur.

This year, instead of setting up Ramzan bazaars or providing ration packages, the Punjab government has opted for direct cash assistance. The Price Control and Commodities Management Punjab has allocated Rs 30 billion for the province-wide distribution of financial aid to deserving families.

Dr Lubna Nazir emphasized that the Nigehban Ramzan Package was a historic initiative by the Punjab government. Under the program, The Bank of Punjab, in collaboration with Pakistan Post was ensuring door-to-door delivery of Pay Orders to eligible families. Beneficiaries could deposit the Pay Orders at designated banks to withdraw cash. To receive the amount, valid CNIC verification and biometric authentication was mandatory.