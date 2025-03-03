Over 67,000 Deserving Families To Receive Financial Aid
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 06:56 PM
Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir said that under the Nigehban Ramzan Package
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir said that under the Nigehban Ramzan Package,
a total of 67,630 deserving families across the district would receive Rs. 10,000 each
as financial assistance.
According to the DC, the distribution was as followed as 23,864 families in Tehsil Lodhran, 20,931 families in Tehsil Kahror Pacca and 22,835 families in Tehsil Dunyapur.
This year, instead of setting up Ramzan bazaars or providing ration packages, the Punjab government has opted for direct cash assistance. The Price Control and Commodities Management Punjab has allocated Rs 30 billion for the province-wide distribution of financial aid to deserving families.
Dr Lubna Nazir emphasized that the Nigehban Ramzan Package was a historic initiative by the Punjab government. Under the program, The Bank of Punjab, in collaboration with Pakistan Post was ensuring door-to-door delivery of Pay Orders to eligible families. Beneficiaries could deposit the Pay Orders at designated banks to withdraw cash. To receive the amount, valid CNIC verification and biometric authentication was mandatory.
Recent Stories
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
UK High Commissioner calls on PM42 minutes ago
-
Trailer kills motorcyclist52 minutes ago
-
AC inspects Ramazan bazaar52 minutes ago
-
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes15 minutes ago
-
Malaysia High Commissioner holds an academic discourse with students of Riphah1 hour ago
-
Divisional admin mobilized to deliver Ramazan package to people1 hour ago
-
Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot inspected 88 food points1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects public service projects in Multan1 hour ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.779m from defaulters1 hour ago
-
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 14 road traffic accidents1 hour ago
-
PMDP pays tribute to Shahbaz Bhatti on his death anniversary1 hour ago