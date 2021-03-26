UrduPoint.com
Over 670,190 Sialkot Kids To Be Vaccinated Against Polio

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Over 670,190 children, up to five years of age, will be given the anti-polio vaccine in Sialkot district during the five-day campaign, starting from March 29, 2021.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Flight Lieutenant (retd) Tahir Farooq while addressing a meeting at the DC office here on Friday.

Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Aslam Chaudhry briefed the meeting about the National Anti-Polio Micro Plan. He said 1,415 teams would perform duties during the drive. He said 1,213 teams would go door-to-door, 133 fixed teams would perform duties at Primary and rural health centres, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams would administer anti-polio vaccine to children at different places in Sialkot district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, District Health Officer Dr Afzal Bhili, Dr Shehzad Iqbal, WHO Representative Dr Mohammad Yasir, Secretary DRTA Muzaffar Hayat, DO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, SNA Hafiz Zaheer Ahmed and local officials of all departments.

