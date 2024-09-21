Over 678 PSVs Impounded During Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi police are actively inspecting Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for fitness, route permits, and licenses and have also impounded 678 vehicles on violation.
So far, fines totaling over Rs. 5 million have been imposed on vehicles failing to meet legal standards.
Action has been taken against 445 drivers for operating without licenses, and 27 drivers found guilty of negligence and their licenses were cancelled. In addition, 41 cases have been registered against both drivers and vehicle owners.
The crackdown has been initiated on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.
The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.
The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.
A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.
