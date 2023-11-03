Open Menu

Over 6.7m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan With Increase In 81.99pc

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Over 6.7m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan with increase in 81.99pc

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 6.7 million or exactly 67,94,006 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till October 31, with increase in 81.99 percent as compared to previous year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Friday, over 6.4 million or 64,08,087 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 2.9 million or 29,96,921 bales registering increase of 42.86 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 20,97,788 bales.

Sindh generated over 3.

7 million or 37, 97,085 bales registering increase of 132.18 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 16,35,400 bales.

Textile sector bought 58,01,830 bales while exporters purchased 2,79,026 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2023-24.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 16,32,330 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 6,88,760 bales.

Total 594 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 7,13,150 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

APP/sak

