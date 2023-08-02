Open Menu

Over 685,000 Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Over 685,550 pilgrims of different nationalities arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals.

The statistics of the Hajj and Visit Committee showed that a total number of 651,304 pilgrims already left their countries, while the number of departing pilgrims amounted to 12,776, SPA reported.

The number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah reached 34,143, according to statistics.

Meanwhile, the housing occupancy rate in Madinah stood at 11%, while 513 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided.

