Over 6862 Violations Of SOPs, Health Guidelines Noted: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Over 6862 violations of SOPs, health guidelines noted: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said over 6862 violations of health guidelines were noted during last 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to NCOC, in consequence of the violations more than 880 markets and shops, 6 industrial units were sealed and 1229 transporters were fined and sealed.

The details of violations of health guidelines across Pakistan and enforcement measures were as in AJK 370 violations were recorded and in response 9 markets and shops were closed and sealed, 86 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In GB, 178 violations of health guidelines were observed, 93 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 11 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In KP, 3648 violations were observed where in consequence 209 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 113 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Punjab, a total of 1949 violations were recorded whereas in consequence 475 markets and shops were closed and sealed, 4 industrial units were sealed and 623 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Balochistan, 684 violations were observed where 71 markets and shops were closed and sealed 287 transport vehicles were also fined .

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), around 33 violations of SOPs and health guidelines were noted whereas in consequence around 23 shops and markets were closed and sealed, 2 industries and 9 transport vehicles were fined.

