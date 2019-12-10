Over 688,000 children to be immunized against polio: Commissioner

Commissioner Mardan Division Mutahir Zaib Khan Tuesday said as many as 688,680 children under the age of five would be immunized against crippling polio disease during the upcoming vaccination drive

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Commissioner Mardan Division Mutahir Zaib Khan Tuesday said as many as 688,680 children under the age of five would be immunized against crippling polio disease during the upcoming vaccination drive.

Presiding over a review meeting here, he said the four-day campaign would start from December 16, adding that 2,294 teams including 1,186 mobile, 164 fixed, 85 transit and 13 roaming teams would administer the polio drops to target population.

He said that Ulema, former local government representatives, notable of the areas, teachers, officials of Civil Society and Social Welfare department would be engaged in the drive to achieve the required result.

He appealed the parents to get their children immunized against crippling polio disease and protect the coming generation from permanent disability.

The Commissioner directed all relevant departments to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five.

The meeting was attended Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Khan, DC Swabi shahid Mehmood, DHO Mardan Obaid ur Rehman, DHO Swabi Niaz Muhammad, Divisional Staff Officer Dr Asghar Khan, District and Staff Officer Dr Zeeshan and others attended the meeting.