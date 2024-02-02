Open Menu

Over 6.8m Voters To Exercise Their Right To Vote In DG Khan Div

Published February 02, 2024

Over 6.8m voters to exercise their right to vote in DG Khan div

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Over 6.8 million citizens would exercise their right to vote in Dera Ghazi Khan division on polling day February 08.

Among them, votes of 3189775 women and 3682394 men have been registered in four districts of DG Khan division including DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur districts.

According to details, 4209 polling stations have been proposed including 2396 joint, 889 female, 924 male and 9 improvised polling stations. 573 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 944 as sensitive polling stations.

A meeting led by Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir was held regarding the general elections in which RPO Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan, Regional Election Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed, Deputy Commissioners/DROs Maher Shahid Zaman Lak, Khalid Parvez, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Usman Ali, Munawar Abbas, District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed, D. PO Ahmed Mohiuddin, Additional Commissioner Coordination Karim Bakhsh and other officials were present.

