Over 6m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 6 million (6,034,485) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 3,769,541 citizens were injected the first dose while 2,195,239 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 38,492 health workers were also given the first dose while 31,213 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 287,543 first doses and 191,696 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers have been established in various areas of the city. He said the timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remained open round the clock.