Over 6mln poor families to be benefited from Sehat Insaf Cards: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra Wednesday said that Sehat Insaf Cards was a landmark initiative of PTI Government that would provide free treatment facilities to over six million poor families in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra Wednesday said that Sehat Insaf Cards was a landmark initiative of PTI Government that would provide free treatment facilities to over six million poor families in the province.

Talking to a representative delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) the Minister said launching of Sehat Insaf Card was a landmark initiative in health sector that would help to provide free healthcare services to over six million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These poor families would be allowed to get free treatment in any top 250 public and private sector panel hospitals in the country, he said.

He said doctors community besides nurses and paramedics have played an excellent role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister also lauded the efforts of IDF for assistance of poor patients during the corona virus crisis.

The Health Minister said KP Government was striving hard to resolve all issues of doctors across the province.

IDF delegation appraised the Minister about doctors' problems and health services being provided to patients in districts hospitals across the province.

The strengthening of districts and tehsils hospitals in terms of doctors, equipment, medicine and others medical, diagnostic and surgical facilities came under discussion.