UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 6mln Poor Families To Be Benefited From Sehat Insaf Cards: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

Over 6mln poor families to be benefited from Sehat Insaf Cards: Minister

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra Wednesday said that Sehat Insaf Cards was a landmark initiative of PTI Government that would provide free treatment facilities to over six million poor families in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra Wednesday said that Sehat Insaf Cards was a landmark initiative of PTI Government that would provide free treatment facilities to over six million poor families in the province.

Talking to a representative delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) the Minister said launching of Sehat Insaf Card was a landmark initiative in health sector that would help to provide free healthcare services to over six million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These poor families would be allowed to get free treatment in any top 250 public and private sector panel hospitals in the country, he said.

He said doctors community besides nurses and paramedics have played an excellent role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister also lauded the efforts of IDF for assistance of poor patients during the corona virus crisis.

The Health Minister said KP Government was striving hard to resolve all issues of doctors across the province.

IDF delegation appraised the Minister about doctors' problems and health services being provided to patients in districts hospitals across the province.

The strengthening of districts and tehsils hospitals in terms of doctors, equipment, medicine and others medical, diagnostic and surgical facilities came under discussion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor All Government Top Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

11 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

26 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

26 minutes ago

Schools to be reopened from Sept. 15: Chairman DDA ..

31 seconds ago

Death toll from Afghan flash floods climbs to 100: ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.