Over 7 in 10 (72%) Pakistanis say they have completed reading the Holy Quran at least once in their lifetime

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 72% adult Pakistanis say they have completed reading the Holy Quran at least once in their lifetime.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I have read the Holy Quran entirely at least once in my lifetime’?” In response, 72% agreed while 24% claimed they have not read the Holy Quran even once in their life.

4% did not know/did not wish to respond.