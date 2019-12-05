UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:17 PM

Over 7 in 10 (72%) Pakistanis say they have completed reading the Holy Quran at least once in their lifetime

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 72% adult Pakistanis say they have completed reading the Holy Quran at least once in their lifetime

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I have read the Holy Quran entirely at least once in my lifetime’?” In response, 72% agreed while 24% claimed they have not read the Holy Quran even once in their life.

4% did not know/did not wish to respond.

