Over 7 in 10 (75%) Pakistanis say they are mostly happy; women and richer people generally more happy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 75% Pakistanis say they are mostly happy; women and richer people generally more happy.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I am mostly a happy person’?” In response, 75% agreed while 21% claimed they are not mostly happy people.

4% did not know/did not wish to respond.