Over 7 Lac Tourists Visit Galyat During Last Two Months: Kamran Bangash

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Over 7 lac tourists visit Galyat during last two months: Kamran Bangash

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Public Relation Kamran Bangash Friday said that over 700,000 tourists have visited Galyat during last two months which was the huge success of our tourism friendly policies.

Talking to media after the inauguration of three-day Galyat snow festival here, the special assistant said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was blessed with natural beauty. The province was the land of hospitality and its people welcome tourists from across the country and world, he said and added that Glayat Snow Festival would rebrand the image of KPK.

He said the government was working to further develop the tourism industry in the province which was being monitored by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Tourism development would be a game-changer for the province which would help to increase economic activities besides creating job opportunities," he said.

Kamran Bangash stated that the snow festival would not only provide an opportunity to the tourists to enjoy the serene beauty of Galyat but it would also be helpful for the local people to flourish their businesses.

He said it was the success of PTI tourism-friendly policies that over 700,000 people visited Galyat during winter and enjoyed live snowfall and other beauties of the area.

Talking about the Clean and Green Pakistan drive, the special assistant said that a committee had been formed comprising the forest and KP tourism departments which would resolve the issues, formulate a strategy for the protection of forests and promotion of tourism.

More Stories From Pakistan

