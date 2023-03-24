UrduPoint.com

Over 7 Million Free Flour Bags Distribute Across Multan Division So Far; Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Over 7 million free flour bags distribute across Multan division so far; Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, said that 7,76, 572 free flour bags were distributed across Multan division so far under Ramadan package.

1,89,518 bags of flour were distributed at trucking points in one day as flour was being supplied at 82 flour trucking points in Multan division.

Chairing a meeting here Friday to review meeting the Ramadan package, he said that all the centers were fully restored after the rain and the arrangements underway to make all the centres operational again.

The Commissioner ordered to increase the checking counters to facilitate the citizens adding that Punjab government has given an ideal Ramadan package for the deserving segment of the society.

He appealed to the citizens to take benefit from the government's subsidy on the wheat floor by showing patience.

The rush has reduced by establishing more flour points in the district.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir and officers of the relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab All From Government Wheat Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

10 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.