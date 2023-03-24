Over 7 million free flour bags distribute across Multan division so far; Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, said that 7,76, 572 free flour bags were distributed across Multan division so far under Ramadan package.

1,89,518 bags of flour were distributed at trucking points in one day as flour was being supplied at 82 flour trucking points in Multan division.

Chairing a meeting here Friday to review meeting the Ramadan package, he said that all the centers were fully restored after the rain and the arrangements underway to make all the centres operational again.

The Commissioner ordered to increase the checking counters to facilitate the citizens adding that Punjab government has given an ideal Ramadan package for the deserving segment of the society.

He appealed to the citizens to take benefit from the government's subsidy on the wheat floor by showing patience.

The rush has reduced by establishing more flour points in the district.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir and officers of the relevant departments were present in the meeting.