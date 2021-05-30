UrduPoint.com
Over 7 Mln People Administered COVID-19 Vaccine So Far: Nausheen Hamid

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Over 7 mln people administered COVID-19 vaccine so far: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said that more than 7 million people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the country so far and the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day is showing progressive increase.

Talking to a private news channel she encouraged eligible public to get themselves registered for vaccination at the earliest.

She said government was giving full coverage to various groups of the population for coronavirus vaccination drive.

"Government remains confident that we will meet our plan of large-scale immunisation over the coming months this year, adding, walk-in vaccination against coronavirus for citizens aged 30 and above and teachers older than 18 years started", she added.

"It is also really important to give common people information about the vaccine, how safe it is and effective it is", she added.

"People have uncertainty about all the different types of vaccine being developed right now around the world, but citizens should have to trust and get vaccine on time as it is safe and secure for the protection of human health", she said.

She said there is no doubt the health authorities had put the Covid vaccine through rigorous testing before allowing its use across the country.

She said Pakistan has also started its local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine, adding, instead of politicizing the national issues, we should all collaborate to make Pakistan's vaccination drive a mass movement".

Nausheen said that in every part of the country today, all eligible age groups are turning out in huge numbers for inoculation successfully.

