UrduPoint.com

Over 70 Laws Enacted In Balochsitan Since 18th Amendment

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Over 70 laws enacted in Balochsitan since 18th amendment

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Bulaidi said that more than 70 laws have been enacted in Balochistan since passage of 18th amendment in the constitution while 30 other Bill have been vetted and sent to the concerned administrative departments for further necessary action and implementation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Bulaidi said that more than 70 laws have been enacted in Balochistan since passage of 18th amendment in the constitution while 30 other Bill have been vetted and sent to the concerned administrative departments for further necessary action and implementation.

Addressing a review meeting held at Legislation Section of law Department on Monday, Parliamentary Secretary Law, Dr Rubaba Bulaidi said that Balochistan Universities Bill has been vetted and dispatched to the concerned department. "Balochistan University Bill is a comprehensive legal draft which would help bring all universities of the province under one umbrella," he noted Dr Rubaba further said that draft of the proposed Bills including "Under Age Marriages Bill, Healthcare Bill, Home Based Workers Bill, Water Taxes Bill, food Authority Bill, Traffic Engineering Bill, E Stamping Bill, Pro Women and Human Rights Bill have also been vetted by the Law department.

Besides, amendments proposed by lawmakers in the bills including Balochistan Charity Commission Authority Bill, DDOs Amendment Bill, Building Control and Town Planning Bill, Establishment of Commercial Courts Bill, Industrial Relation Bill/Public Private Partnership Bill have also been vetted.

Parliamentary Secretary Law on the occasion directed the administrative department for early compliance in the law related matters. She also lauded the efforts of the legal section for early disposal of the legal affairs.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Legislation section Law department, government of Balochistan Mr Shaukat Ali Malik gave detailed briefing to the Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Related Topics

Balochistan Water Traffic Women All Government

Recent Stories

Khusro Bakhtiar, Nawab of Bahawalpur's son call on ..

Khusro Bakhtiar, Nawab of Bahawalpur's son call on CM Punjab

48 seconds ago
 FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of Bushra Ra ..

FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of Bushra Rahman

49 seconds ago
 Iran Says Lifting US Sanctions Only Way for Progre ..

Iran Says Lifting US Sanctions Only Way for Progress in Vienna Talks on JCPOA

51 seconds ago
 Amsterdam Port Says Hackers Failed to Compromise O ..

Amsterdam Port Says Hackers Failed to Compromise Oil Infrastructure

52 seconds ago
 Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in northeast Balochi ..

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>