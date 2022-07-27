UrduPoint.com

Over 70 Million Being Spent On Restoration Of 38 Archaeological Sites In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Over 70 million being spent on restoration of 38 archaeological sites in Islamabad

The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that funds amounting to Rs 71,500,000 were being spent on preservation and restoration of 38 archaeological sites in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) that would be completed by June 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that funds amounting to Rs 71,500,000 were being spent on preservation and restoration of 38 archaeological sites in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) that would be completed by June 2024.

In a written reply, the Minister for Heritage and Culture Division said a sum of Rs 4,000,000 had been spent on refurbishment, maintenance, preservation and restoration of Ban Faqiran Stupa near Shah Allah Ditta Caves, Rs 432,000 on restoration of Shah Allah Ditta Caves, Rs 23,480,554 on restoration of Rawat Fort. The ongoing projects would be completed in June 2024.

Among archaeological sites, being preserved, include Rawal Dam Mound, Mohra Malhar Graveyard,Said Pur Temple Complex, Rawal Dam Temple, Kuri Baradari, British Army Memorial, Saqa Mound, Ancient Well (Saqa), Ancient Ruined Mosque, Nogazi Mound, Rock Shelter (Mohrian) , Ancient Well (Mohrian) Jamia Mosque, Kuri, Dhok Lashura Mound, Pehunt Mound-I, Pehunt Mound-II, Mohrian Mound-I, Mohrian Mound-II, Chhaper Mound-I, Chhaper Mound-II, Rehara Mosque, Rehara Mound, Kuri Mound, Chang Well, Golra Railway Station, Golra Sharif Temple, Sector G-12 Pond, Chattar Shrines, Tumair Rock Shelter, Facto Cement Factory Monastery, Ban Faqira Water Tank, Zinda Wali Bethak or Bari Imam Bethak, Rock Shelter G-13 , Rock Shelter Rawal Lake, Malpur, Shrine of Hazrat Bari Imam (R.A), Shrine of Meher Ali Shah (Golra Sharif) and Sangjani Tunnel.

