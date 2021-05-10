UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 70 Million Covid Vaccine Doses To Administers In Pakistan Till End Of Year 2021: Nausheen Hamid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

Over 70 million Covid vaccine doses to administers in Pakistan till end of year 2021: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Monday said that over 70 million (7 crore) Coronavirus vaccine doses would be administrated in Pakistan till the end of this year 2021.

Talking to a private news channel, she said a biggest Coronavirus center would be set up in Capital city soon and the numbers of Covid related vaccine centers are being increased in all cities of Punjab.

She said Pakistan recently starts the production of vaccine and recently received frozen bags of the vaccine from the CanSino facility in China which will now be processed into the finished vaccine and securely packaged in vials in Islamabad to produce nearly 120,000 doses of the vaccine.

She said the vaccine would go through multiple tests during the process before being labeled and packed and then loaded into the freezers.

She said CanSino vaccine consignment would reached in country within next few days and there is no any shortage of vaccine in the country.

Nausheen Hamid said Federal government would further speed up the vaccination process and increase the capacity to administer three lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses per day in coming days after Eid.

She further urged citizens the age of 40 to register themselves to get vaccinated so we can continue our mission to immunize our fellow citizens as we speed up our vaccination.

She said overall the trend of Covid cases declined due to positive policy of smart lock down and strict implementation of SOPs.

She said citizens should keep vigilant on Eid and religious scholars and Imam of mosques should play their role in the enforcement of Standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid holidays.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Punjab China Holidays All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.