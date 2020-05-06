Over 70 percent mosques following 20 point SoPs: Survey Report

A pre dominant majority of Masajid administration (70 percent) were strictly following the 20 points standard operating procedures (SoPs) agreed between Ulema and the government before the start of Ramazan ul Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A pre dominant majority of Masajid administration (70 percent) were strictly following the 20 points standard operating procedures (SoPs) agreed between Ulema and the government before the start of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

An across the country survey conducted by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Wafaq-ul-Masajid Madaris-e-Pakistan and Pakistan Ilm-o-Aman Foundation concluded on Tuesday that majority of Ulema and Imam Masajid were cooperating with the local authorities in implementing standard operating procedures (SoPs), said a press release.

Over 70 percent Mosque administrations especially in urban areas were strictly observing preventive and precautionary measures against Coronavirus with proper distancing among faithfuls in saying prayers and usage of facemask.

The survey report pointed out that the ratio of implementation on government directives at rural areas was up to 40 percent.

The survey revealed that 100 percent Mosques were being washed with cholorinated water, while not a single Masjid was found for hosting Iftar gatherings inside Masajid in wake of Coronavirus precautionary measures.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Wafaq-ul-Masajid Madaris-e-Pakistan including Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Maulana Rafiq Jaami, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Aseedur Rehman and Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi stated that religious scholars and clerics have been cooperating with the government against Coronavirus lockdown contrary to any other segment of the society.

Meanwhile, elderly people and children were also being advised to say prayers inside homes and in this regard, report confirmed that 60 percent Mosques were strictly observing this in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.