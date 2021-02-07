UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 70 Policemen Contract COVID-19 In Four Days

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Over 70 policemen contract COVID-19 in four days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :With 78 new cases reported in last four days, around 5887 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Sunday.

He told that currently 514 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5349 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

