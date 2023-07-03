Over 70 volunteers donate blood for thalassemia patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Blood donations for thalassemia patients at Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital continued during Eid-ul-Azha vacations while blood donation camps were also organized in different localities of Peshawar and Khyber wherein volunteers donated blood for the affected children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Blood donations for thalassemia patients at Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital continued during Eid-ul-Azha vacations while blood donation camps were also organized in different localities of Peshawar and Khyber wherein volunteers donated blood for the affected children.

In this connection, one-day donation camps were organized on Dalazak Road at Faqirabad locality wherein 30 healthy volunteers donated blood for thalassemia and haemophilia patients, said a press release issued here.

Similarly, another blood donation camp was organized at Jamrud, district Khyber wherein 43 volunteers donated blood. On this occasion, the people were also briefed about the spread of the disease and its prevention. These patients required fresh blood after a period of 15 days.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of Hamza Foundation, Ijaz Ali Khan said that they have 1463 registered patients which include thalassemia and other similar diseases.