Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:20 PM

Over 700 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Police during the drive against criminals arrested over 767 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Over 170 kgs of hashish, 848 grams of heroin, 2 kgs of Ice, 80 different types of illegal weapons including ammunition, five hand grenades and weapons used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested street criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as two encounters took place in district Central during this week in which three dacoits were arrested on the spot after an exchange of fire with the accused.

The Special Investigation Unit Karachi arrested seven accused involved in extortion collection and other heinous crimes.

A total of 37 snatched and stolen motorcycles, two vehicles and an auto-rickshaw was also recovered by the police.

More Stories From Pakistan

