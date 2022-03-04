UrduPoint.com

Over 700 Artworks To Be Sold At Art Bazaar On Saturday

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Over 700 artworks to be sold at Art Bazaar on Saturday

The art bazaar will be held at Gallery 6 on Saturday to connect artisans with art buyers and promote purchase of local craft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The art bazaar will be held at Gallery 6 on Saturday to connect artisans with art buyers and promote purchase of local craft.

The gallery will be celebrating its 14th anniversary from March 5-6 through this event, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m and conclude at 7:00 p.m.

The celebratory exhibit, resuming after a gap of two years due to Covid-19, is an annual anniversary tradition of the gallery, in which it offers all artworks at discounted prices.

This art fair will provide an opportunity for purchasing art from multiple genres and a diverse range of artworks.

According to the curator of the gallery Dr. Arjumand Faisel, "This art expo will give art enthusiasts a chance to avail artworks of both renowned and emerging artists." "About 700 art pieces ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 600,000 will be proffered for sale this year" he added.

Paintings in oils, acrylics, water colour, and mixed mediums in varying styles including realism, expressionism, surrealism, and abstracts will be displayed.

Starting from photo realistic paintings by Akram Spaul exploring themes of life and routine, to dreamy and surrealistic art by Asim Amjad and Wajid Dharkiwala can be acquired.

The art fiesta will feature figurative works by well-established artists like Hajra Mansur, Rind, Akram Dost, Shiblee Munir, Mughees Riaz, Nisar, Sajida Hussain, and Doda Baloch in different styles depicting a wide variety of treatments.

While, landscapes by leading artists like Ghulam Mustafa, Sarfraz Musawir, Ajab Khan, Matloob Baig, amd Fareeha Shahid, illustrating present scenes of rural areas of Punjab and KPK with glowing effects of light and shade, and city scenes from Karachi and Lahore will also be there for the taking.

Abstract paintings both small and large scale compositions, done with acrylics, oils, water colours, or effects of chemicals on gold and silver leaf by Abid Hasan, Naqsh Raj, Kanwal Zafar, and Rayyan Abid will be up for sale at this art gala.

Moreover, calligraphy lovers will be able to get their hands on a large collection of artwork in this domain including two paintings by renowned artist and art teacher Rashid Arshed and others by upcoming artists like Wasil Shahid, Syed Rizwan, Shahid Rana, Kabir Ahmed.

Several artworks by emerging artists such as Sujjal Kayani, Safwan Bashir, Unab Sumble, Samra Cheema, Mariam Arshad, Aun Raza, Rahman Zada and Sana Iqbal will be showcased as well.

The Bazaar, in addition to the above mentioned, will present prints by Irum Wani, Sana Arjumand, Mehwish Azam and others, sculptures by Sajjad Akram, Nazeer Ahmad, and Nabeel Majeed besides ceramic pieces based on Sadequain's paintings by Ghafar Mohiuddin.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Sale Rashid Nabeel Armenian Dram March Gold Silver Event All From Love P

Recent Stories

Foreigners to Leave Baikonur Only After Ensuring S ..

Foreigners to Leave Baikonur Only After Ensuring Security of OneWeb Satellites - ..

44 seconds ago
 Officials deployed on PSL duty awarded certificate ..

Officials deployed on PSL duty awarded certificates

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance youth cooper ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance youth cooperation, promote S&T linkages

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan vs Australia first Test scoreboard

Pakistan vs Australia first Test scoreboard

49 seconds ago
 Motorcycles distribute among ACS south office's lo ..

Motorcycles distribute among ACS south office's lower staff

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan batters dominate on day one

Pakistan batters dominate on day one

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>