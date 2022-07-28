Over 700 children participate in 'Smile Again' sports festival for orphans

Over 700 children of the Zamung Kor, situated at Haryana Bala, Main Charsadda Road, took part in various games of the ongoing sports festival 'Smile Again for Orphans and Destitute Children' on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Over 700 children of the Zamung Kor, situated at Haryana Bala, Main Charsadda Road, took part in various games of the ongoing sports festival 'Smile Again for Orphans and Destitute Children' on Thursday.

The three-day festival was held under the aegis of Zamung Kor management and Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Zamung Kor premises here.

Director Zamung Kor Model school Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Principal Zanaib Bokhari, Assistant Jamila and Sports In-charge Khadijah were also present on the occasion and distributed prizes among the children.

Moreover, Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, Zamung Kor Sports In-charge Khadija, Principal Girls Section Zainab Bukhari, Admin Officer Amjad Ali Khawaja and Hafeez also distributed medals and certificates among the position holders players of various games including musical chair, archery, football, cricket.

In cricket, Rehman Baba House bagged first position and Khushal Baba House won second. Whereas in senior categories cricket event, Allama Iqbal House won first and Khushal Baba House came in second.

In senior football, Khushal Baba House took home first while Rahman Baba House won second position. Khushal Baba House won first position after defeating Hamza Shinwari House in the final, the score was 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20.

In tug-of-war, Khushal Baba House got first and Hamza Shinwari House bagged the second position.

In archery, Mansoor of Rehman Baba House came in first, Hasan got second while Yasin of Iqbal House got third place.

In Badminton Senior, Javed of Rehman Baba House got first, Sohail of Rehman Baba House got second, whereas Khushal came in third.

In Junior category in Martial Art, Shahid Ali of Swat got first whereas Obaidullah of Allama Iqbal House got second. Hamza Shinwari bagged the first in Karate and Allama Iqbal House got second. Meanwhile, in Jujutsu, Khushal Baba House came in first, Rehman Baba Hayat took home the second position.

In English speech competition, Sangeen took first position, Hidayat came in second and Kamran took the third position. Whereas in urdu speech competition, Jamal took first position, Fawad came in second.

In Qirat competition, Muzamil took first position while Najeeb came in second. In Naat Khawani, Aliyan took the first position while Hamza bagged the second. Moreover, in painting competition, Khizer got first position, followed by Mohsin Ali and Bilal while Naseem bagged the third.

In the 50m race, Owais got first position, Sudais took second while Muhammad cam in third. in dinky race, Zeeshan's team was first, Shakil of Khushal House was second, Bismillah Jan while Ali bagged third position. Abdul Rahman, Waseem were first in sack race, Raheed and Zalan were second while Abu Bakr and Rauf got the third position.