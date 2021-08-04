UrduPoint.com

Over 700 Cops Of Karachi Police Martyred Since 2002: Addl. IGP

Over 700 cops of Karachi Police martyred since 2002: Addl. IGP

To pay homage to the martyrs of Sindh Police on Police Martyrs Day different programmes were arranged at four points in megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :To pay homage to the martyrs of Sindh Police on Police Martyrs Day different programmes were arranged at four points in megalopolis.

Special prayers and Quran Khawani were arranged at different mosques for the cops who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Events were organized by Karachi Police at Mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Do Talwar Clifton, Ayesha Manzil and Five Star Chowrangi.

In his message on the day, Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas said "I take pride in commanding this force of brave and valiant officers and personnel who are always ready to face any kind of challenge."He said over 700 cops of Karachi Police had martyred since 2002 till now.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas said August 4 was an important day for each police force of the country. The day was observed to remember those officers and jawans who embraced martyrdom to ensure restoration of peace.

