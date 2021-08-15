UrduPoint.com

Over 700 Sri Lankan Students To Appear In Tests For Study In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Over 700 Sri Lankan students to appear in tests for study in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Over 700 Sri Lankan students from across Sri Lanka will appear in the written tests being held for scholarships to study in Pakistan's universities at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the scholarships are part of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, which is aimed to further strengthen the ties between the two countries and bring people of both the nations more closer to each other.

The tests will be conducted by the HEC of Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission Colombo and University Grants Commission (UGC) of Sri Lanka in three cities including Colombo, Kandy and Batticaloa The selected students will pursue their BS, MS or PhD studies in public sector universities of Pakistan.

Scholarships are offered in all major disciplines including Medicine, Engineering, business Studies, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, etc.

All Sri Lankan student, having the minimum qualification required to take admission in undergraduate and postgraduate studies, are eligible for these scholarships.

A high school diploma or equivalent is required for admission in BS programmes. For MS programmes, students should have a four-year undergraduate degree or Bachelor's and Master's degree of 16 years of education.

Similarly for PhD studies, students should have a Master's or MPhil degree of 18 years of education.

