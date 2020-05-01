Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 leave for home

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Over 700 people remained under quarantine in country's largest quarantine area in Multan including less than 100 in hotels on Friday after 2424 people left for their homes after posting full recovery.

According to statistics released to media by deputy commissioner Amir Khatak, total 3187 people were brought to Multan labour complex quarantine so far and 2424 of them have been allowed to return to their homes.

As of Friday, total 645 persons remain in quarantine area and another 97 in hotels.

Total 2905 people were screened for novel coronavirus out of whom 2500 were tested negative and another 323 were found to be positive.

All the 1334 Zaireen who were brought to Multan quarantine have left for their homes. The figure include 107 those Zaireen who were tested positive and recovered after treatment.

Deputy commissioner said that out of 920 Tableeghi jamat members, 882 have been allowed to leave while 38 others were still present at the quarantine.

He further stated that out of 155 Tableeghi Jamat members who were tested positive for the virus, 117 have recovered fully and allowed to go home.

Khatak said that 223 passengers had arrived at Multan airport through the first flight and fifteen of them were tested positive for the virus and remaining 208 left for their homes after quarantine. Out of 208 passengers from the second flight, 33 were tested positive for new coronavirus. Eight more were tested positive out of 215 passengers of third flight. Exactly 150 passengers of the third flight were tested negative while results of remaining 57 was awaited.

Samples of passengers from fourth and fifth flight would be taken on Saturday, May 2, the release concluded.