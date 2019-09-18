Over 7,000 copies of the Holy Qur'an have been put back in bookshelves stationed in the circumambulation area (Mataf) of the Grand Mosque as the place is less crowded now at the end of the Haj season this week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 7,000 copies of the Holy Qur'an have been put back in bookshelves stationed in the circumambulation area (Mataf) of the Grand Mosque as the place is less crowded now at the end of the Haj season this week.

Nearly 170 bookshelves have been placed in all prayer areas in the Mataf and the roof of the Grand Mosque so that worshipers and visitors can avail of the blessings in reciting the Holy Qur'an in front of the Holy Kaaba and in all corners of the Holy Haram, The Saudi Gazette reported.

A senior official at the Grand Mosque, Ghazi Bin Fahd Al-Dhibyani, said the administration has distributed Holy Qur'an bookshelves in the Mataf area and they have been stacked with over 7,000 copies of the Holy Qur'an of various sizes and containing the commentary on the Qur'an in different languages.

Al-Dhibyani added that copies of the Holy Qur'an were printed at King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Qur'an in Madinah.

Committees have been formed to monitor and follow the status of the bookshelves, fill them with new copies of the Holy Qur'an while the copies that need treatment and repair are removed from the bookshelves.

This service is provided round-the-clock by workers and employees who work in four shifts.