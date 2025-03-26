Open Menu

Over 7,000 Motorists Fined For Traffic Violations: ITP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 08:27 PM

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took legal action against 7,083 motorists, motorcyclists, and public transport vehicles for various traffic violations during the past week, as part of an ongoing effort to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety in the federal capital

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that a special enforcement campaign resulted in fines for 796 vehicles with non-standard number plates, 431 motorcyclists without helmets, 2,912 cases of illegal parking, 1,131 motorists driving in the wrong direction, 1,049 running red lights, 333 not wearing seat belts, and 431 using mobile phones while driving.

Other traffic violations were also penalized.

Additionally, 740 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded at various police stations for severe violations, he said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, urged citizens to adhere to traffic regulations and cooperate with the ITP to ensure an organized and safe traffic system in the city.

CTO added that the ITP is committed to preventing accidents and enforcing traffic laws impartially to maintain road discipline and public safety.

More Stories From Pakistan