UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 7,000 Out-of-school Children Enrolled In Capital: Minister For Education And Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Over 7,000 out-of-school children enrolled in capital: Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said his ministry had enrolled over 7,000 out of school children under a campaign launched to provide education facility to every child of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said his ministry had enrolled over 7,000 out of school children under a campaign launched to provide education facility to every child of the Federal capital .

The ministry conducted a door to door survey in the capital and identified over 11,000 out-of-school children in a survey, out of which more than 7,000 children had been enrolled, Shafqat Mahmood told APP on the sidelines of 'Prime Minister Imran Khan's Vision of Clean Green Pakistan and Social Responsibility of Youth' conference.

He said the drive to raise the number of school goers in Islamabad was in full swung and every children attaining the age of education would be enrolled in the city's schools by the end of this year, he added.

Addressing the seminar, Shafqat said the government had taken several initiatives in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's clean and green vision to escape environmental degradation and fight climate change dilemma.

Citing the 'Billion Tree Tsunami'- a project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the world was acknowledging this project and appreciating the prime minister's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

He said the government had also launched '10 billion Tree Tsunami' at national level to save the future of upcoming generations.

Shafqat said recycling of garbage and treatment of water were required to be done on war footing. The solid waste management must be adopted to ensure the cleanliness while recycling of water was imperative to beat the water scarcity in the country.

He said the world index had mentioned two cities of Pakistan including Lahore and Faisalabad among top polluted cities of the world which was an eye-opener for entire nation.

Collective efforts were required to overcome water shortage and growing pollution in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Faisalabad Tsunami Shortage Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

District administration sealed 3 medical stores

1 minute ago

Hamas to Welcome Invitation to Moscow for New Roun ..

1 minute ago

Rs1448.477mln earmarked for 21 sports schemes

1 minute ago

Occupied Kashmir valley gets first-ever Press Club ..

1 minute ago

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, ..

3 seconds ago

FIA arrests key suspect Mian Tariq in judge video ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.