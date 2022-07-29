Over 7000 police personnel deployed for Muharram duty

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as over 7000 police personnel have been deployed as part of a security plan to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-haram in the district.

According to the district police spokesperson, under the supervision of District Police Chief Captain (Rtd) Najamul Husnain Liaquat, a security plan has been prepared to ensure security at imam bargahs, mourning processions, majalis besides entrance and exit routes throughout the district in Muharram.

He said that there were a total of 26 registered and 43 unregistered Talajaat across the district. He said that 642 majalis would be held within prescribed time while 194 mourning processions would be taken out.

Under the plan, the district Dera Ismail Khan has been divided into three zones and eight sectors and in this regard a total of 7,436 jawans and officers of the district police including Frontier Reserve Police(FRP), special branch, bomb disposal squad, cannon unit, control unit and reserve contingent would perform their duties.

A total of 1737 police personnel will perform their duties at Talajaat.

Apart from this, the police riders in the city and cantt limits will jointly patrol with the riders of the Pak Army to maintain in and around the city. A total of 97 places had been specified for the blockade. Out of which 14 have been declared as sensitive.

He said the police personnel will perform their duties along with the Pakistan Army at these sensitive points.

Similarly, 113 points of the city have been allocated within the inner streets and roads of the city.

He said that arrangements had also been made for the rooftop security on 10th of Muharram, and 124 points had been allocated in this regard, adding eight places had been declared as sensitive and strict security arrangements had been made at these sensitive places.

CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the peace and security situation during these days of Muharram, including all the important and sensitive places across the city and all the routes of processions and processions.

A regular control room has been set up, in which DPO Dera Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat will monitor the entire city.

In addition, police mobile vans will perform patrol duties within their designated limits to maintain law and order in the city.

He said bomb disposal squad and canon unit across the district under the leadership of Tiger Inayatullah Khan would sweep and clear the relevant area before the security arrangement.

In addition, the teams of the special branch will provide important information to the officers from time to time, the control unit will work as a 24-hour liaison and strong coordination between the police and volunteers.