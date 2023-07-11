Over 7000 police personnel to be deployed during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dera Iftikhar Ali Shah on Tuesday said that over 7000 police personnel would perform their duties as part of a security plan to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-haram in the district.

He said that police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan in consultation with leaders of religious organisations, traders and prominent citizens to ensure a peaceful Muharram.

The District police have evolved a robust security plan to maintain peace and religious harmony in the month of Muharramul Haram especially Youm-e-Ashur in the district.

He said stringent security measures had made with strong coordination among the department concerned to observe the occasion with great sanctity and religious zeal in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said the police were fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, adding strict action would be taken against those elements who took the law into their own hands and spoil peace in the district.

He also urged the residents to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and inform them in case of any dubious elements were found in their areas.