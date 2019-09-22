(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the second day of his month-long `Clean My Karachi' drive, said that 7,152 tons of garbage was lifted on the first day of the campaign.

He was talking to media during his visit to the city along with his cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab, said a statement on Sunday.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, MD water Board Asadullah Khan and other officials also accompanied him.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the second day started with the removal of heavy stones and boulders from 24 inches diameter sewer line at Malir-15.

He said that some people have reported him that heavy stones and boulders were stuffed into the manhole of 24 inches diameter line so that entire Malir and Quaidabad area, including main Shahrarh-e-Faisal, could be turned into a pool of sewerage water.

The chief minister took the media persons to Malir Halt just opposite Soneri Masjid and showed them a large number of heavy stones and boulders stuffed in manhole of 24 dia sewer which choked it completely.

"The entire area had been inundated into gutter water which water board kept dewatering but the sewerage water had no way out to flow into its direction." Syed Murad Ali Shah said ultimately the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board found out that the sewer was choked just to fail his campaign.

"I am telling you loudly that my intentions are very clear, I am serving people of this city with my heart and soul, therefore, your conspiracies won't work," he said and directed police present on the occasion to start arresting such enemies of the city and keep him posting their photos, affiliations and details which "I'll tweet to show their true face to the people of Pakistan", he said.

Briefing the Chief Minister, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that apart from tractors and trollies, 212 dumpers were used in the cleanliness drive in which 1263 workers participated.

These dumpers made some 848 trips and transported 7152 tons of garbage to the temporary GTS set up in the city, he added.

The chief minister said that if the pace of lifting garbage at 7152 tons a day was made the 30-day progress would reach 214,560 tons.

"This is a good pace and I appreciate the administration, DMCs and officers of other civic agencies for their untiring work and I am sure this would change the outlook of the city," he said.

The chief minister started his visit from Lyari and toured different localities and met with people who were busy in their Sunday shopping.

People requested him to expedite the ongoing development works in the area. The chief minister inspected ongoing development works of laying gutter lines and construction of road in Nayaabad area.

He was going to Lakri Gondal area to see the temporary GTS and he stopped at DIG CIA office.

He called a policeman and gave him a message for the DIG CIA to get his area cleaned. "I am surprised you do not bother to clear the area leading to your office," he said and ordered him to remove of-road/old vehicles from the area and keep it completely clean.

The chief minister moved on Machhar Colony and on the way, there was plot of KPT where heaps of garbage had been emerged due to negligence of the concerned authorities.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi to take its photo and then remove garbage from here and make another photo and send them to KPT authorities with a letter that their work was being done by the Sindh government and ask them to maintain their areas.

The chief minister along with his team went to Maripur where he notice trash was spread everywhere along the road.

He directed the minister local government to activate the DMC and ask them apart to clean the area while directed the DMC West to plant trees along the road.

The chief minister while driving through the Hawks Bay Road noticed vehicles and their abandoned frames were lying along the road.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed SSP West and DC West to remove these vehicles and report him.

The chief minister also directed the administration to remove encroachments from Truck Stand and other areas and report him.

He visited Landfill Site near Musharraf Colony Mor (turning) and the on-duty local bodies staffers told the chief minister that they had received 14 dumpers on Saturday evening.

The chief minister directed them to keep record of each and every vehicle, its trips and the weight of the garbage it was downloading there.

After visit of District West, the chief minister moved to Malir where just after showing choked gutter to media at Malir-15 moved to Bhains Colony.

On the way, he stopped at Quaidabad bridge from where garbage was being lifted. The chief minister directed the DC Malir to clean area under the bridge and did not allow encroachment under it.

He also asked him to manage bus stop a little away from the bridge. Murad Ali Shah went to Bhains Colony and at railway crossing near Machine Tool factory, the chief minister was received by party workers in a large number.

The party workers of Malir District had party flags in their hands and raised slogans for Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah, Murtaza Baloch and other party workers.

The chief minister inspected garbage lifting work at Bhains Colony and met with the people of the area.

The people of the area requested the Chief Minister to get them constructed Mehran Highway.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Malir needed much development than other districts of the city. "I am on it and would launch special development works in the area," he said.