Open Menu

Over 7,000 Youth Join E-Rozgaar Training Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Over 7,000 youth join e-Rozgaar Training Programme

More than 7,000 youth from across the Punjab have joined the new batch of e-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) More than 7,000 youth from across the Punjab have joined the new batch of e-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and sports.

According to a spokesman for the PITB, the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile have registered for training in Digital Marketing, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, e-Commerce, Graphic Designing and Freelancing.

As many as 45 e-Rozgaar entres are operational across Punjab. More than 56,000 students have earned more than Rs. 8 billion through the internet after the completion of their training.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Sports Punjab Social Media From Billion

Recent Stories

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

3 minutes ago
 Comsats University announces 100% free education f ..

Comsats University announces 100% free education for factory workers' children

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishme ..

AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishment of NTS system

3 minutes ago
 Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

11 minutes ago
 BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system ..

BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system for year 2023-24

11 minutes ago
 Mega KPEC project under construction in district K ..

Mega KPEC project under construction in district Khyber: Dr Aamir

15 minutes ago
PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, energy sectors

21 minutes ago
 Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

21 minutes ago
 IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al- ..

IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al-Azizia case

18 minutes ago
 S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

18 minutes ago
 US facts prove Canadian allegations against India ..

US facts prove Canadian allegations against India for terrorism

18 minutes ago
 KP minister pledges modern road network, local job ..

KP minister pledges modern road network, local job boost for Hazara Division

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan