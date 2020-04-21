Over 70000 policemen, volunteers to perform security duty during Ramazan: IGP Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that all available resources and modern technology along with deployment of police force and volunteers should be used for providing security to mosques and Imam Bargahs in all districts of the province during Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that all available resources and modern technology along with deployment of police force and volunteers should be used for providing security to mosques and Imam Bargahs in all districts of the province during Ramazan.

The IGP said this while chairing a meeting with officers regarding security arrangements during Ramzan and steps against coronavirus.

All the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated the session through video link.

He said that additional officials should be deployed during 'Fajar and Traweeh prayers in sensitive places whereas combing and intelligence based operations should be conducted in the vicinity of mosques and Imam Bargahs across the province on daily basis. He said reports should be regularly sent to the Central Police Office.

The IGP said that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, restrictions on congregations of every kind including Aftari and Sehri should be strictly ensured, adding that legal actions should be taken against the violators irrespective of their designation and social status.

He said that special squad should be formed in order to implement restrictions issued by the government during the lockdown and preferential and speed actions should be taken against those guilty of hoarding, so that such nasty elements should be taken to their real place.

In the session, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs apprised IG Punjab about the steps issued with respect to the security in Ramazan.

On this occasion Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani while briefing to IGP said that during Ramazan, security plan had been made by utilizing all available resources. He said that about more than 70 thousand police officers, officials and volunteers would perform security and anti-coronavirus duty, adding that metal detectors, walk through gates and CCTV cameras along with drone cameras should be used for security of sensitive religious places. Upon this IG Punjab while issuing directions said that RPOs and DPOs should themselves move into the field area and inspect security of Ramazan and also brief effectively the officials about the sensitivity of their duty so that they may perform their duties diligently.

He further said that during Ramazan, social distancing, precautionary measures and public awareness should be improved, adding that cooperation of religious scholars should be sought with respect to reduction in spread of coronavirus.

He stressed upon all DPOs to personally monitor the security situation of mosques, Imam Bargahs, Ramazan bazaars, and important buildings and markets on daily basis whereas monitoring and checking should be tightened on the inter provincial and inter districts check posts.

Addl IGP IAB, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IGP Operations, Punjab, Inam Ghani, Addl IGP Investigation Branch, Punjab, Fayaz Ahmad Dev, Addl IGP CTD, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir Rai and Addl IGP Special Branch, Punjab, Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh were also attended the meeting.