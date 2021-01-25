Over 70pc Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey completed to enroll poor people for assistance: Dr Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar here Monday said over 70 percent Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey has been completed to enroll about seven million poor people by bringing them under social safety net

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar here Monday said over 70 percent Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey has been completed to enroll about seven million poor people by bringing them under social safety net.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey was underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa being completed with assistance of teachers, police, district administration and officials of social welfare department.

Currently, she said, about four million poor people including orphans, widows, special children and women were being provided financial assistance under Ehsaas Programme and this assistance would be increased up to seven million poor people after completion of this survey in the country.

She said new lists of eligible beneficiaries were being prepared under transparent mechanism and maintained that more poor and vulnerable persons would also be included in the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme. She clarified that no deserving person would be expelled from this programme.

She said all survey data was being digitalized and information of beneficiaries would be available on a single click.

To a question, she dispelled the impression that the funds were being received from foreign donors, adding all funds for Ehsaas Progamme were being provided from Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

The PM aide said poor schools, colleges and universities students were also being provided scholarship so that they could continue their studies without facing financial problems and contribute in the process of national development.

Dr Sania said she had visited Mardan Women University today where 140 poor students were being provided scholarship under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and was pleased to see increased number of girls students in the university.

She said free of cost registration of all eligible poor persons for Ehsaas Programme was underway and no amount was being charged from anyone in this regard. Dr Nishtar said a comprehensive mechanism was put in place for quick resolution of people's complaints.

She said initiative of shelter homes was a unique facility where shelterless people were provided free accommodation, food and others services during harsh cold weather conditions. The network of shelter homes was expanded in KP and services were further improved in the wake of cold harsh weather conditions in the province.

She said thousands of poor persons and shelterless were facilitated from shelter homes during last two months in the country. She said shelter homes and Langar Khana were key initiatives of PTI Government besides Ehsaas Kifalat Programme to help bring people out of poverty line and improve their socioeconomic conditions.

Dr Sania said creation of employment opportunities and alleviation of poverty were directly linked with economic growth and industrial development and the government was focusing on construction sector to generate employment opportunities for youth.

She appreciated district administration, police, teachers and social welfare department for their positive role during Ehsaas Kifalat survey and expressed the hope that they would continue with more spirit in future.