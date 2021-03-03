Over 71 development schemes completed

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 71 development schemes worth Rs. 5.6 billion were completed across the division, while tenders for 37 other schemes were issued

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Over 71 development schemes worth Rs. 5.6 billion were completed across the division, while tenders for 37 other schemes were issued.

Director development informed in a meeting presided over by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood here on Wednesday.

During review meeting of development projects the Commissioner stated that Punjab government was taking practical steps for betterment of people at grassroots level.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani told the meeting that a total of 239 schemes of community development worth Rs. 2 billion were ongoing. He added that 99 schemes worth Rs. 11 million were included in special development projects initiated in the district.

DC Amir Khatak and MD of Multan Development Authority were also present on the occasion.