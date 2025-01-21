Over 7,200 Pakistanis Imprisoned In Saudi Arabia Since 2019, Senate Told
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A total of 7,208 Pakistani prisoners have been incarcerated in Saudi Arabia between 2019 and 2024 with 4,301 falling under the consular jurisdiction of the Pakistan Consulate General in Jeddah and 2,907 under the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the Senate.
In response to a question from Dr.
Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, the minister provided the following breakdown of Pakistani prisoners incarcerated in Saudi Arabia: 545 in 2019, 892 in 2020, 916 in 2021, 1,331 in 2022, 1,394 in 2023, and 2,130 in 2024.
In response to a question about the clemency announced by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during his 2019 visit to Pakistan, the minister stated that it is difficult to separate or identify the number of prisoners who have benefited from this clemency due to the continuous inflow and outflow of detainees.
APP/szm-qsr-rzr
