Over 72,000 Theft Cases Registered In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) During the first 11 months, 72,312 cases of theft were registered in the provincial capital, police record reveals.
A total of 5,116 cases of burglary were registered in different police stations of Lahore. According to police records, Model Town Division topped the list of burglary cases with 17,210 cases.
Cantt Division came second with 15,746 cases of theft, Saddar Division came third with 13,592 cases of theft, City Division registered 10,110 cases, and Iqbal Town Division registered 8,672 cases of theft.
Similarly, 6,982 cases of theft were reported in Civil Lines Division during the 11 months. According to police records, Cantt Division topped the list of burglary cases with 1,270 cases, Saddar Division came second with 1,120 cases of theft.
Model Town Division remained at third position with 942 cases of burglary, 912 cases of burglary were registered in City Division, 510 cases of burglary were registered in Iqbal Town Division, 362 incidents of burglary were reported in Civil Lines Division during 11 months.
Recent Stories
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 Dolphin Squad officials dismissed over corruption2 minutes ago
-
Over 72,000 theft cases registered in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
CM stresses importance of all provinces working together for the betterment of country2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various areas to review ongoing polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
16 terrorists arrested in CTD operations2 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul in five cases2 minutes ago
-
Kitchen gardening training session2 minutes ago
-
SCP seeks public comments on rules for appointment of Judges2 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Dept crackdown continues against illegal hunters12 minutes ago
-
Economic stability on the horizon: Khurram Shahzad12 minutes ago
-
US Embassy, UoE launch English Excess Program12 minutes ago