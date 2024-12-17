Open Menu

Over 72,000 Theft Cases Registered In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) During the first 11 months, 72,312 cases of theft were registered in the provincial capital, police record reveals.

A total of 5,116 cases of burglary were registered in different police stations of Lahore. According to police records, Model Town Division topped the list of burglary cases with 17,210 cases.

Cantt Division came second with 15,746 cases of theft, Saddar Division came third with 13,592 cases of theft, City Division registered 10,110 cases, and Iqbal Town Division registered 8,672 cases of theft.

Similarly, 6,982 cases of theft were reported in Civil Lines Division during the 11 months. According to police records, Cantt Division topped the list of burglary cases with 1,270 cases, Saddar Division came second with 1,120 cases of theft.

Model Town Division remained at third position with 942 cases of burglary, 912 cases of burglary were registered in City Division, 510 cases of burglary were registered in Iqbal Town Division, 362 incidents of burglary were reported in Civil Lines Division during 11 months.

