Over 72,812 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab (Rescue-1122) intensified its operations in flood-hit areas across the province, deploying 779 rescue boats and safely evacuating 72,812 individuals from various high-risk areas.

According to an updated statement by Rescue 1122 spokesperson, flood-affected regions include those surrounding the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Jhelum rivers. The relief and evacuation efforts continue around the clock under the supervision of the provincial monitoring cell.

The spokesperson reported that as of this morning, an additional 922 individuals were rescued from inundated zones.

Breakdown of rescued individuals so far rescued from various districts of province is as follows: Gujranwala 4,882, Nankana Sahib 3,013, Kasur 8,672, Bahawalpur 10,319, Mandi Bahauddin 2,990, Okara 6,072, Pakpattan 6,157, Narowal 2,659, Hafizabad 2,841, Vehari 3,689, Bahawalnagar 2,678, Jhelum 1,796, Sialkot 1,238, Layyah 988, Mianwali 639, Gujrat 750, Sheikhupura 531, Chiniot 300, Sargodha 383, Khanewal 258, D.

G. Khan 807, Muzaffargarh 449, Lodhran 126, Multan 77, Rajanpur 72, Attock 53, Jhang 47, Toba Tek Singh 37, Sahiwal 24 and Faisalabad 23.

The number of boats deployed by district includes: Kasur 74, Lahore 17, Okara 37, Pakpattan 26, Bahawalnagar 27, Multan 32, Faisalabad seven, Sahiwal 19, Vehari 18, Bahawalpur 20, Lodhran 10, Sialkot 36, Sheikhupura 26, Gujrat 16, Gujranwala 27, Mandi Bahauddin 43, Hafizabad 43, Sargodha 12, Chiniot 32, Jhang 44, Narowal 30 and Nankana Sahib 14.

The spokesperson emphasised that rescue operations are being supervised 24/7 and additional teams from neighbouring districts are on high alert, ready to be deployed if needed. Citizens are urged to dial 1122 in emergencies and share their exact location for a quick response. The public is also advised to stay vigilant and cooperate fully with rescue teams, he said.