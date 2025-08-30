Open Menu

Over 72,812 People Rescued Amidst Ongoing Flood Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Over 72,812 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab,Rescue 1122 on Saturday scaled up its flood relief and evacuation operations across the province,deploying 779 rescue boats and safely evacuating 72,812 individuals from high-risk areas.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson,the flood-hit regions include areas surrounding the Indus,Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Jhelum rivers,where operations were being conducted round the clock under the supervision of the provincial monitoring cell.

He added that as of this morning,an additional 922 people were rescued from inundated zones.

Providing details of the district-wise operations,the spokesperson reported that the highest number of evacuees were rescued in Bahawalpur (10,319),Kasur (8,672),Pakpattan (6,157),Okara (6,072) and Gujranwala (4,882). Significant numbers were also evacuated from Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, and Jhelum, while smaller-scale rescues took place in Multan, Rajanpur, Attock, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal and Faisalabad.

In terms of resources,74 boats have been deployed in Kasur,43 each in Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad,44 in Jhang,37 in Okara,36 in Sialkot,32 each in Multan and Chiniot,30 in Narowal and 27 in both Bahawalnagar and Gujranwala.

Other districts,including Lahore,Sheikhupura,Bahawalpur,Vehari,Pakpattan and Gujrat, have also been equipped with boats to support the ongoing rescue mission.

The spokesperson emphasized that operations were being closely monitored on a 24/7 basis,with additional teams from neighboring districts kept on high alert for immediate deployment if required.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant, call 1122 in emergencies, and share their exact location to ensure a swift response.

The public has also been advised to fully cooperate with rescue personnel during relief efforts.

