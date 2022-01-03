Over 7.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.2 million or exactly 7,347,404 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till first of January 2022 registering increase of 36.81 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Monday, over 7.3 million or 7,347,404 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.8 million or 3,838,802 bales registering an increase of17.

81 % as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 3,258,437 bales.

Sindh generated over 3.5 million or 35,08,602 bales registering an increase of 66.12 pc, compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 2,112,116 bales.

Textile mills bought 7,019,352 bales. Exporters purchased 16,000 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2021-22.

Total 64 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 312,052 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.